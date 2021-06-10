Akerna (NASDAQ:KERN) and Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) Head to Head Analysis

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) and Akerna (NASDAQ:KERN) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Five9 and Akerna’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Five9 -9.84% 0.23% 0.05% Akerna -188.28% -53.35% -28.91%

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Five9 and Akerna, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Five9 1 4 13 0 2.67 Akerna 0 0 1 0 3.00

Five9 currently has a consensus price target of $198.35, indicating a potential upside of 22.23%. Akerna has a consensus price target of $10.50, indicating a potential upside of 134.38%. Given Akerna’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Akerna is more favorable than Five9.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Five9 and Akerna’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Five9 $434.91 million 25.02 -$42.13 million $0.05 3,245.60 Akerna $12.57 million 8.60 -$15.53 million N/A N/A

Akerna has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Five9.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

97.9% of Five9 shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 26.1% of Akerna shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.5% of Five9 shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 7.7% of Akerna shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Five9 has a beta of 0.49, suggesting that its share price is 51% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Akerna has a beta of 2.65, suggesting that its share price is 165% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Five9 beats Akerna on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Five9 Company Profile

Five9, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions. Its solution enables its clients to manage these customer interactions across various channels, including voice, chat, email, web, social media, and mobile, as well as through APIs. It serves customers in various industries comprising banking and financial services, business process outsourcers, consumer, healthcare, and technology. Five9, Inc. has an alliance agreement with Deloitte Digital to bring transformational Cloud Contact Center as a Service (CCaaS) solutions to clients. The company was incorporated in 2001 and is headquartered in San Ramon, California.

Akerna Company Profile

Akerna Corp. operates as a technology company. The company offers MJ Platform, an enterprise resource planning system to the cannabis industry; and Leaf Data Systems, a tracking system designed for government agencies. It also provides consulting services to cannabis industry; business intelligence, an infrastructure as a service tool, which delivers supply chain analytics for the cannabis, hemp, and CBD industries; and Last Call Analytics, a subscription analytics tool for alcohol brands to analyze their retail sales analytics. In addition, the company operates seed-to-sale platform that allows cultivators to track and report various stage of their cannabis growing operations, production, and sales processes. Further, it offers cannabis cultivation management and software to manage and optimize operational workflow in business analytics; and cannabis tracking technology that provides seed-to-sale-to-self data. Akerna Corp. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

