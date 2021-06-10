Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) Shares Sold by Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. cut its holdings in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) by 52.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 73,978 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 81,827 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Cigna were worth $17,883,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CI. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its stake in Cigna by 116.1% during the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 951 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Cigna by 21.9% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 187,767 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $39,089,000 after purchasing an additional 33,680 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. acquired a new position in Cigna during the fourth quarter worth $251,000. Savant Capital LLC lifted its stake in Cigna by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 3,164 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $659,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Cigna by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 2,033 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.22% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO David Cordani sold 130,443 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.52, for a total transaction of $33,069,909.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 144,865 shares in the company, valued at $36,726,174.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Nicole S. Jones sold 19,375 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.51, for a total transaction of $4,873,006.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 55,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,959,559.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 260,920 shares of company stock worth $66,671,458. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CI stock opened at $242.01 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $253.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.91. Cigna Co. has a 1 year low of $158.84 and a 1 year high of $272.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The health services provider reported $4.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.42 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $40.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.27 billion. Cigna had a return on equity of 13.82% and a net margin of 5.18%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.69 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Cigna Co. will post 20.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 8th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 7th. Cigna’s payout ratio is 21.68%.

CI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Cigna from $265.00 to $304.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Cigna in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $284.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Cigna from $280.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut Cigna from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $242.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Truist increased their target price on Cigna from $300.00 to $320.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Cigna has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $283.00.

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

