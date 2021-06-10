Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co Boosts Stock Position in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co raised its position in shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,598 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $2,120,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in AMETEK during the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in AMETEK during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in AMETEK during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in AMETEK by 374.2% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 313 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of AMETEK in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.20% of the company’s stock.

In other AMETEK news, insider Ronald J. Oscher sold 39,650 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.76, for a total transaction of $5,422,534.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 43,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,917,468.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Anthony James Conti sold 740 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.43, for a total value of $89,858.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,101,079.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 77,908 shares of company stock valued at $10,247,569 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on AME shares. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on AMETEK from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AMETEK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 16th. DA Davidson upped their target price on AMETEK from $135.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on AMETEK from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on AMETEK from $135.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.67.

Shares of AME stock opened at $135.71 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.34. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $133.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. AMETEK, Inc. has a 12-month low of $84.53 and a 12-month high of $139.07.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.06. AMETEK had a return on equity of 15.97% and a net margin of 17.81%. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.02 earnings per share. AMETEK’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that AMETEK, Inc. will post 4.56 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 11th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. AMETEK’s payout ratio is currently 20.25%.

AMETEK Company Profile

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

