Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Purchases 42,140 Shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 75.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 98,271 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,140 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $7,594,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 9,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $673,000 after acquiring an additional 980 shares during the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 58.6% in the 4th quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 10,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $740,000 after acquiring an additional 3,825 shares during the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in Raytheon Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Mattern Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 78,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,580,000 after acquiring an additional 2,311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. increased its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 47.2% in the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 14,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,055,000 after acquiring an additional 4,729 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.40% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Frank R. Jimenez sold 19,713 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.47, for a total transaction of $1,625,731.11. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,131,365.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Michael R. Dumais sold 4,552 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.27, for a total transaction of $392,701.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,374 shares in the company, valued at $6,416,244.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,665 shares of company stock worth $2,138,790 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

RTX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a report on Friday, April 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $97.00 target price on the stock. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a report on Thursday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.33.

NYSE RTX opened at $88.85 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.17. The company has a market cap of $134.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.64, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $83.21. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 52 week low of $51.92 and a 52 week high of $89.93.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $15.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.27 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a negative net margin of 4.44% and a positive return on equity of 5.54%. Raytheon Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.78 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 3.71 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This is an increase from Raytheon Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 74.73%.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

