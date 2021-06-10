RMB Capital Management LLC Acquires 430 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

RMB Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 2.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,880 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 430 shares during the period. RMB Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $4,834,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1,215.4% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 10,273,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,014,144,000 after purchasing an additional 9,492,100 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 5,238,566 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,157,409,000 after purchasing an additional 476,738 shares during the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 4,797,603 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $940,618,000 after purchasing an additional 80,196 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,436,969 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $673,852,000 after purchasing an additional 63,782 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,646,420 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $584,700,000 after purchasing an additional 261,160 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWM opened at $231.34 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $223.51. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12-month low of $133.28 and a 12-month high of $234.53.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

