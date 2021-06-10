Brokerages Set Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) Price Target at $160.20

Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eleven brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $160.20.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Citrix Systems in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Citrix Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Citrix Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $106.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Citrix Systems from $150.00 to $143.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 30th.

Get Citrix Systems alerts:

CTXS stock traded down $0.71 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $117.36. The stock had a trading volume of 6,959 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,268,285. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $126.88. Citrix Systems has a 1-year low of $111.26 and a 1-year high of $173.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.91. The firm has a market cap of $14.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.15.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The cloud computing company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by ($0.01). Citrix Systems had a net margin of 13.11% and a return on equity of 547.90%. The business had revenue of $776.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $798.74 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.73 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Citrix Systems will post 3.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. Citrix Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.49%.

In related news, EVP Sridhar Mullapudi sold 3,170 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.80, for a total transaction of $446,336.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,472,128. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Mark J. Schmitz sold 1,110 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.05, for a total transaction of $152,125.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 23,747 shares of company stock valued at $3,298,462. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CTXS. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in shares of Citrix Systems by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 24,544 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $3,193,000 after acquiring an additional 1,319 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Citrix Systems by 33.4% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,487,808 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $323,664,000 after acquiring an additional 622,623 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Citrix Systems by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 343,030 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $44,628,000 after purchasing an additional 30,450 shares during the last quarter. AtonRa Partners bought a new position in Citrix Systems in the 4th quarter worth $857,000. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Citrix Systems during the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. 90.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Citrix Systems Company Profile

Citrix Systems, Inc, an enterprise software company, provides workspace, app delivery and security, and professional services worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Workspace; Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops; Citrix Content Collaboration, a cloud-based file sharing and storage solution, which provides enterprise-class data services on various corporate and personal mobile devices for businesses; Citrix Endpoint Management for mobility and device management capabilities; Citrix Analytics for Security that assesses the behavior of Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops, and Citrix Workspace users and applies actions to protect sensitive corporate information; Citrix Analytics for Performance that uses machine learning to quantify user experience; Citrix Secure Workspace Access, which provides an end-to-end solution to implement Zero Trust principles; and Citrix Secure Internet Access, which provides a solution that protects direct internet access for branch and remote workers using unsanctioned apps.

See Also: What are the reasons investors use put options?



Receive News & Ratings for Citrix Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citrix Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.