Jefferies Financial Group Raises Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) Price Target to $23.00

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) had its price objective raised by equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $19.00 to $23.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the credit services provider’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 20.61% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Navient from $13.50 to $15.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Navient from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Citigroup reissued a “focus list” rating and set a $19.00 price objective (up previously from $15.00) on shares of Navient in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Navient from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Navient from $12.50 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Navient presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.69.

Get Navient alerts:

Shares of NAVI stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $19.07. The company had a trading volume of 23,249 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,998,020. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.65, a current ratio of 14.20 and a quick ratio of 14.20. The company has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 1.83. Navient has a 12 month low of $6.38 and a 12 month high of $19.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $16.52.

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.88. Navient had a return on equity of 35.17% and a net margin of 23.47%. The company had revenue of $210.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $287.37 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Navient will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Navient news, EVP Stephen M. Hauber sold 13,285 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.97, for a total value of $225,446.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.85% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Navient by 72.6% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 77,804 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $899,000 after purchasing an additional 32,720 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Navient by 18.6% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 245,655 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,412,000 after buying an additional 38,510 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Navient in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $455,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Navient by 1,129.2% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 132,223 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,298,000 after purchasing an additional 121,466 shares during the period. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in Navient by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 26,293 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 1,618 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.96% of the company’s stock.

About Navient

Navient Corporation provides education loan management and business processing solutions for education, healthcare, and government clients at the federal, state, and local levels in the United States. It operates through four segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, Business Processing, and Other.

Featured Story: NASDAQ

Receive News & Ratings for Navient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Navient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.