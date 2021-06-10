Dollarama (OTCMKTS:DLMAF) Price Target Lowered to C$62.00 at Scotiabank

Dollarama (OTCMKTS:DLMAF) had its target price reduced by equities researchers at Scotiabank from C$64.00 to C$62.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on DLMAF. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Dollarama in a report on Thursday, April 1st. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Dollarama from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Dollarama from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Dollarama from C$65.00 to C$64.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Dollarama from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dollarama presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.29.

Shares of DLMAF stock remained flat at $$44.71 during mid-day trading on Thursday. 100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,120. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.05. Dollarama has a 12-month low of $32.60 and a 12-month high of $46.90.

Dollarama Inc operates a chain of dollar stores in Canada. Its stores offer general merchandise, consumables, and seasonal items. The company also offers products online. As of January 31, 2021, it operated 1,355 stores. The company was formerly known as Dollarama Capital Corporation and changed its name to Dollarama Inc in September 2009.

