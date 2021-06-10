Sivik Global Healthcare LLC Acquires Shares of 15,000 Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Sivik Global Healthcare LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,964,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MRNA. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in shares of Moderna by 86.5% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 45,337,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,936,980,000 after buying an additional 21,025,493 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Moderna during the fourth quarter valued at about $240,913,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Moderna during the fourth quarter valued at about $183,107,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Moderna by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,795,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $605,412,000 after buying an additional 761,697 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Moderna by 177.5% during the fourth quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 1,056,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,335,000 after buying an additional 675,609 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.67% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 1,635,122 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.60, for a total value of $203,736,201.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,101,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $261,872,193.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Stephen Hoge sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.63, for a total value of $2,652,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 1,619,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,807,150.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 2,148,635 shares of company stock valued at $282,589,123. Insiders own 19.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Moderna in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Moderna from $178.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of Moderna in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Brookline Capital Management upped their price objective on shares of Moderna from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Chardan Capital upped their price objective on shares of Moderna from $182.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $162.88.

Shares of NASDAQ:MRNA traded up $0.32 during trading on Thursday, reaching $217.76. 82,523 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,183,230. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 173.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.48. Moderna, Inc. has a 52-week low of $54.21 and a 52-week high of $227.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $167.16.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $2.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.80. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.48 billion. Moderna had a return on equity of 19.76% and a net margin of 21.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24112.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.35) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Moderna, Inc. will post 24.7 EPS for the current year.

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases. As of March 9, 2021, the company had 13 programs in clinical trials and a total of 24 development programs in six modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted and cell surface therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

