Brinker Capital Investments LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 176.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 128,957 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 82,377 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $24,372,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ieq Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,353,000. DnB Asset Management AS grew its stake in Texas Instruments by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 196,255 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,090,000 after buying an additional 9,306 shares during the last quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Texas Instruments by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 61,805 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $10,144,000 after buying an additional 2,514 shares during the last quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC grew its stake in Texas Instruments by 563.1% during the 4th quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 11,093 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,821,000 after buying an additional 9,420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CCLA Investment Management Ltd grew its stake in Texas Instruments by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. CCLA Investment Management Ltd now owns 513,909 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $97,105,000 after buying an additional 29,642 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TXN stock traded up $1.21 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $187.66. The company had a trading volume of 35,937 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,725,092. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 6.12 and a quick ratio of 5.01. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $187.29. The firm has a market cap of $173.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.04. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12-month low of $120.80 and a 12-month high of $197.58.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $4.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.98 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 69.92% and a net margin of 40.04%. The business’s revenue was up 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.14 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were given a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 30th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.34%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on TXN shares. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Texas Instruments from $206.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Texas Instruments from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist Securities lifted their price target on Texas Instruments from $184.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Texas Instruments from $185.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Texas Instruments currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $189.23.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

