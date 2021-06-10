First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) Shares Acquired by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) by 1.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 484,627 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,883 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in First Republic Bank were worth $80,812,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trust Co. of Vermont grew its holdings in First Republic Bank by 82.1% during the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 173 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Tsfg LLC grew its holdings in First Republic Bank by 291.7% during the 1st quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 188 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in First Republic Bank during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its holdings in First Republic Bank by 75.0% during the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 203 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in First Republic Bank during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. 97.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have weighed in on FRC. Compass Point raised their price objective on shares of First Republic Bank from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Maxim Group raised their price objective on shares of First Republic Bank from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of First Republic Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $206.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of First Republic Bank from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $163.00 price target on shares of First Republic Bank in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $163.94.

Shares of NYSE:FRC opened at $194.65 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $33.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.41, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $182.92. First Republic Bank has a fifty-two week low of $100.38 and a fifty-two week high of $195.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 13th. The bank reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.25. First Republic Bank had a net margin of 25.63% and a return on equity of 11.76%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS. First Republic Bank’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that First Republic Bank will post 7.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 29th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.45%. This is an increase from First Republic Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 28th. First Republic Bank’s payout ratio is 15.15%.

About First Republic Bank

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, and private wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates through two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, money market checking, savings, passbook deposits, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

