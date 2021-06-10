Strategy Asset Managers LLC Acquires Shares of 7,329 Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

Strategy Asset Managers LLC acquired a new stake in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 7,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $668,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co boosted its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 28,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,602,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 38.5% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 33.9% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 24,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,218,000 after purchasing an additional 6,163 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 51.8% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 507,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,227,000 after purchasing an additional 173,222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maryland Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Maryland Capital Management now owns 279,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,429,000 after purchasing an additional 23,044 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Monster Beverage alerts:

MNST has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $109.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Monster Beverage in a research note on Sunday, May 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.16.

In related news, insider Emelie Tirre sold 42,786 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.08, for a total transaction of $4,068,092.88. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,557 shares in the company, valued at $1,384,079.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . 10.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ MNST opened at $93.24 on Thursday. Monster Beverage Co. has a 12-month low of $66.62 and a 12-month high of $99.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.41, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.38.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.02). Monster Beverage had a net margin of 30.25% and a return on equity of 26.31%. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. Monster Beverage’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Monster Beverage Co. will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

Monster Beverage Profile

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and distributes energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The company offers carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated dairy based coffee and energy drinks, non-carbonated energy teas and shakes, non-carbonated energy drinks, and ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks primarily to bottlers and beverage distributors, as well as sells directly to retail grocery and specialty chains, wholesalers, club stores, mass merchandisers, convenience chains, drug stores, foodservice customers, value stores, e-commerce retailers, and the military; and concentrates and/or beverage bases to bottling and canning operations.

Recommended Story: Penny Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Monster Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monster Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.