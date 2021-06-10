Standard Family Office LLC Has $890,000 Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Standard Family Office LLC cut its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 8.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,825 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 455 shares during the quarter. Standard Family Office LLC’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $890,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in The Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,003,286,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 37.2% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,494,013 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $3,531,925,000 after purchasing an additional 5,288,711 shares during the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP bought a new position in The Walt Disney in the 4th quarter worth approximately $773,911,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in The Walt Disney by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,913,777 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $4,332,698,000 after buying an additional 3,315,118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in The Walt Disney by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,108,070 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $5,817,340,000 after buying an additional 3,291,751 shares during the last quarter. 64.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DIS. Wolfe Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $226.00 price target on shares of The Walt Disney in a research note on Thursday. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $182.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $223.00 price target on shares of The Walt Disney in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $222.00 to $213.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $195.48.

NYSE:DIS traded down $0.11 on Thursday, hitting $175.93. 102,689 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,323,522. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $181.26. The Walt Disney Company has a 52 week low of $108.02 and a 52 week high of $203.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $319.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -70.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.19.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The entertainment giant reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.52. The Walt Disney had a positive return on equity of 2.07% and a negative net margin of 7.73%. The business had revenue of $15.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. The Walt Disney’s revenue was down 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In other The Walt Disney news, Director Susan E. Arnold sold 8,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.75, for a total value of $1,493,100.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 41,498 shares in the company, valued at $7,376,269.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 550,570 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.21, for a total value of $98,667,649.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 569,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $101,993,966.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

