DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) Shares Bought by Bellevue Group AG

Bellevue Group AG raised its stake in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) by 4.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 367,600 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,400 shares during the period. Bellevue Group AG’s holdings in DaVita were worth $39,616,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of DaVita during the first quarter worth approximately $1,099,000. Symmetry Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of DaVita by 29.4% during the fourth quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 8,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,011,000 after buying an additional 1,955 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of DaVita by 78.2% during the fourth quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 498,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,547,000 after buying an additional 219,020 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of DaVita during the fourth quarter worth approximately $193,617,000. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new position in shares of DaVita during the first quarter worth approximately $615,000. Institutional investors own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

DVA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $118.00 target price (down previously from $127.00) on shares of DaVita in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised DaVita from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $123.00.

Shares of NYSE:DVA opened at $120.44 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $117.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.16, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.67. DaVita Inc. has a 12-month low of $75.30 and a 12-month high of $129.59. The firm has a market cap of $12.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.29.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.83 billion. DaVita had a net margin of 6.69% and a return on equity of 50.57%. Analysts expect that DaVita Inc. will post 8.9 EPS for the current year.

In other DaVita news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 379 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.12, for a total transaction of $46,662.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 19,239 shares in the company, valued at $2,368,705.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 436 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.51, for a total transaction of $47,746.36. Following the sale, the director now owns 19,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,106,862.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,950 shares of company stock valued at $4,498,248 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

About DaVita

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure or end stage renal disease (ESRD). The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also provides outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; owns clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

