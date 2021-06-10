Sei Investments Co. Sells 104,591 Shares of Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK)

Sei Investments Co. trimmed its position in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK) by 3.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,858,653 shares of the company’s stock after selling 104,591 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.53% of Healthpeak Properties worth $90,558,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PEAK. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Healthpeak Properties by 58.3% during the first quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the period. Motco boosted its stake in Healthpeak Properties by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Motco now owns 4,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the period. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Healthpeak Properties by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC now owns 49,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,563,000 after buying an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC grew its position in Healthpeak Properties by 22.3% in the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 2,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 9,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Healthpeak Properties alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Healthpeak Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Healthpeak Properties from $25.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Healthpeak Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $35.50 in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.23.

Shares of PEAK traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $34.55. 12,596 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,421,659. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.13 and a fifty-two week high of $34.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.91 and a beta of 0.70. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.38.

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $446.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $526.89 million. Healthpeak Properties had a net margin of 13.47% and a negative return on equity of 1.56%. Healthpeak Properties’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. Analysts expect that Healthpeak Properties, Inc. will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. Healthpeak Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 73.17%.

In related news, Director Christine Garvey sold 4,784 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.39, for a total transaction of $159,737.76. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $157,734.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Healthpeak Properties

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns and develops high-quality real estate in the three private-pay healthcare asset classes of Life Science, Medical Office and Senior Housing, designed to provide stability through the inevitable industry cycles.

Featured Story: What is the Quick Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Healthpeak Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthpeak Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.