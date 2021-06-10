ING Groep NV Has $5.82 Million Stake in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM)

ING Groep NV lessened its holdings in shares of Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) by 1.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,215 shares of the company’s stock after selling 281 shares during the period. ING Groep NV’s holdings in Anthem were worth $5,820,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Anthem in the fourth quarter worth $866,682,000. Newport Trust Co bought a new position in Anthem in the 4th quarter valued at about $472,366,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Anthem by 39.7% in the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,362,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,207,037,000 after buying an additional 956,173 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Anthem by 27.3% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,526,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $811,237,000 after acquiring an additional 541,603 shares during the period. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Anthem by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 3,450,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,190,490,000 after acquiring an additional 381,247 shares in the last quarter. 88.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Anthem alerts:

Several research firms have weighed in on ANTM. Argus upped their target price on Anthem from $330.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Anthem from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $399.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday. Mizuho lifted their target price on Anthem from $320.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Anthem from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $379.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Anthem in a report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $460.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $403.89.

NYSE:ANTM opened at $385.96 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.57. Anthem, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $244.10 and a fifty-two week high of $406.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $382.65. The firm has a market cap of $94.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.66, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.05.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $7.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.86 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $32.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.98 billion. Anthem had a net margin of 3.78% and a return on equity of 17.10%. Anthem’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $6.48 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Anthem, Inc. will post 25.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be paid a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. This is an increase from Anthem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 9th. Anthem’s payout ratio is currently 20.11%.

In related news, EVP Peter D. Haytaian sold 59,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $349.20, for a total transaction of $20,777,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,792,764.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Julie A. Hill sold 1,308 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $394.00, for a total transaction of $515,352.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 31,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,297,922. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 108,560 shares of company stock worth $40,153,633. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Anthem

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small groups, individuals, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

Read More: What is meant by buying and selling pressure?

Receive News & Ratings for Anthem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anthem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.