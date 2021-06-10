Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) Shares Bought by Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) by 141.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 102,916 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 60,283 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.09% of Ameriprise Financial worth $23,923,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. grew its position in Ameriprise Financial by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. now owns 7,015 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,631,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in Ameriprise Financial by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 47,607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,066,000 after purchasing an additional 1,381 shares during the period. Van Leeuwen & Company LLC acquired a new stake in Ameriprise Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $1,430,000. Boston Private Wealth LLC grew its position in Ameriprise Financial by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 28,083 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,528,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in Ameriprise Financial by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. 81.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AMP stock opened at $260.72 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $138.70 and a 12-month high of $269.29. The firm has a market cap of $30.22 billion, a PE ratio of -592.53 and a beta of 1.70. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $253.00.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.73 by $0.70. Ameriprise Financial had a positive return on equity of 34.89% and a negative net margin of 0.53%. The company had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.41 EPS. Ameriprise Financial’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 21.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were issued a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. This is a boost from Ameriprise Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. Ameriprise Financial’s payout ratio is presently 32.10%.

In other Ameriprise Financial news, insider John Robert Woerner sold 13,956 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.76, for a total value of $3,611,254.56. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 57,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,960,985.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Gerard P. Smyth sold 970 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.64, for a total transaction of $251,850.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,969 shares in the company, valued at $3,626,911.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 16,486 shares of company stock worth $4,268,471. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AMP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays raised their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $245.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $236.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut Ameriprise Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $244.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $270.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $245.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $238.44.

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

