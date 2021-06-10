Lakeland Industries (NASDAQ:LAKE) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.08 EPS

Lakeland Industries (NASDAQ:LAKE) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.08), Fidelity Earnings reports. Lakeland Industries had a net margin of 22.08% and a return on equity of 32.40%.

Shares of LAKE traded down $3.48 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $22.95. 8,142 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 248,865. The company has a market capitalization of $184.22 million and a P/E ratio of 5.44. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.91. Lakeland Industries has a 1-year low of $17.88 and a 1-year high of $47.95.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Lakeland Industries stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Lakeland Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAKE) by 7.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,822 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,095 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.21% of Lakeland Industries worth $469,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 67.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on LAKE. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lakeland Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, April 19th. Roth Capital lifted their price target on shares of Lakeland Industries from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their price objective on Lakeland Industries from $35.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, April 16th.

Lakeland Industries, Inc manufactures and sells industrial protective clothing and accessories for the industrial and public protective clothing market worldwide. It offers limited use/disposable protective clothing, such as coveralls, laboratory coats, shirts, pants, hoods, aprons, sleeves, arm guards, caps, and smocks; high-end chemical protective suits to provide protection from highly concentrated, toxic and/or lethal chemicals, and biological toxins; and firefighting and heat protective apparel to protect against fire.

