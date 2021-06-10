Pantos Trading Down 15.1% Over Last Week (PAN)

Pantos (CURRENCY:PAN) traded 2.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on June 10th. Over the last seven days, Pantos has traded 15.1% lower against the US dollar. One Pantos coin can now be bought for about $0.16 or 0.00000417 BTC on popular exchanges. Pantos has a market cap of $4.26 million and approximately $48,263.00 worth of Pantos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002690 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00002349 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23.59 or 0.00063411 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $70.43 or 0.00189319 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $75.41 or 0.00202694 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $485.29 or 0.01304502 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37,096.57 or 0.99717925 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002901 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Pantos was first traded on March 12th, 2018. Pantos’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 27,478,346 coins. Pantos’ official Twitter account is @PantosIO and its Facebook page is accessible here . Pantos’ official website is pantos.io . The Reddit community for Pantos is https://reddit.com/r/pantos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Pantos’ official message board is medium.com/pantos

According to CryptoCompare, “Pantos is an innovative multi-Blockchain Token system created by the BitPanda exchange team. It is an open-source scientific research project, which aims to build a Token Atomic Swap Technology (TAST) for token transfers. Through the conception of a new cross-chain transfer protocol, Pantos intends to bring all major blockchain platforms closer together. Bellow are a some of the differentiating features of the Pantos cross-chain protocol: Cross-chain token transfers(not just SWAPS);Frictionless migration / transfer of the SAME asset from one blockchain to another;(Near) real-time arbitrage, which means more stability and less volatility;Research of open source technology as a joint academic effort;Development of a high quality, open source atomic swap / transfer protocol;Setting an industry standard with an innovative multi-blockchain token system;A Blockchain Domination Index to measure PAN distribution among blockchains. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pantos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pantos should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pantos using one of the exchanges listed above.

