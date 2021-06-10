Metis (METIS) Price Up 0.2% Over Last Week

Metis (CURRENCY:METIS) traded down 3.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on June 10th. Metis has a market capitalization of $3.59 million and $42,096.00 worth of Metis was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Metis coin can currently be bought for $5.14 or 0.00013810 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Metis has traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $24.09 or 0.00064745 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002688 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00003805 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.83 or 0.00023723 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002692 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $323.19 or 0.00868745 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.91 or 0.00048144 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,188.12 or 0.08569866 BTC.

Metis Profile

METIS is a coin. It was first traded on September 21st, 2020. Metis’ total supply is 4,930,001 coins and its circulating supply is 698,411 coins. Metis’ official message board is metisofficial.medium.com . Metis’ official Twitter account is @Official_Metis and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Metis is wemetis.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Metis believes in empowering individuals to attain their true potential through education. However, education is frequently underutilized due to difficulties of accessing education and students may not always have the right incentive to complete their education. Metis solves this issue by providing a direct economic incentive for users which is representative of the economic value to society that is not captured by the users themselves. Through Metis, students have a financial incentive to study and pick up skills that are in demand within society. These students learning and picking up skills that the industry is lacking can earn money while being educated. Metis enables this through its proof-of-work to mine a new MTS token. To gain MTS tokens, users will need to complete milestones in their online courses. “

Metis Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metis directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Metis should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Metis using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

