IQeon Trading Down 4.3% Over Last 7 Days (IQN)

IQeon (CURRENCY:IQN) traded up 1.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on June 10th. One IQeon coin can now be bought for $2.15 or 0.00005783 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. IQeon has a market cap of $11.82 million and approximately $744,184.00 worth of IQeon was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, IQeon has traded 4.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

IQeon Profile

IQeon (IQN) is a coin. It was first traded on December 16th, 2017. IQeon’s total supply is 5,491,860 coins. The Reddit community for IQeon is /r/IQeon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . IQeon’s official Twitter account is @IQeon and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for IQeon is iqeon.io . The official message board for IQeon is medium.com/@iqeon

According to CryptoCompare, “IQeon is a decentralized PvP gaming platform integrating games, applications and services based on intelligent competitions between users created to help players monetize their in-game achievements. IQN is an ethereum-based token that will serve as a medium of exchange on IQeon platform. “

IQeon Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IQeon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade IQeon should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy IQeon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

