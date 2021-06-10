Analyzing Veritone (NASDAQ:VERI) & Skillz (NYSE:SKLZ)

Skillz (NYSE:SKLZ) and Veritone (NASDAQ:VERI) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability and risk.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

50.8% of Skillz shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 47.1% of Veritone shares are held by institutional investors. 27.3% of Skillz shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 28.9% of Veritone shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Skillz and Veritone’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Skillz $230.12 million 36.82 -$145.51 million ($0.41) -52.12 Veritone $57.71 million 11.61 -$47.88 million ($1.73) -11.85

Veritone has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Skillz. Skillz is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Veritone, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Skillz and Veritone’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Skillz N/A -52.30% -14.25% Veritone -102.59% -105.85% -44.17%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Skillz and Veritone, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Skillz 0 3 6 0 2.67 Veritone 1 1 4 0 2.50

Skillz presently has a consensus price target of $25.06, suggesting a potential upside of 17.28%. Veritone has a consensus price target of $30.17, suggesting a potential upside of 47.15%. Given Veritone’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Veritone is more favorable than Skillz.

Summary

Skillz beats Veritone on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Skillz Company Profile

Skillz Inc. operates a mobile games platform that connects players worldwide. Its platform hosts casual esports tournaments. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Veritone Company Profile

Veritone, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides artificial intelligence (AI) computing solutions in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company develops and operates aiWARE platform, an AI operating system that uses machine learning algorithms or AI models, such as cognitive queries, predictions, correlations, and analyses in real-time using AI models in various categories comprising transcription, face recognition, and object recognition to reveal valuable insights from vast amounts of structured and unstructured data. It also provides media advertising agency services, including media planning and strategy, advertisement buying and placement, campaign messaging, clearance verification and attribution, and custom analytics directly to advertisers through outbound sales networking, and client and partner referrals, as well as indirectly through advertising agencies or marketing consultants. The company serves media and entertainment, government, legal and compliance, energy, and other vertical markets. It has a strategic relationship with Alteryx, Inc. to power the Alteryx analytic process automation platform with New, advanced AI capabilities. The company was formerly known as Veritone Delaware, Inc. and changed its name to Veritone, Inc. in July 2014. Veritone, Inc. was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

