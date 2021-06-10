JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) Stock Position Increased by Linscomb & Williams Inc.

Linscomb & Williams Inc. grew its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) by 71.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 124,733 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 52,169 shares during the period. Linscomb & Williams Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $6,331,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of JPST. Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Coastal Capital Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Horizon Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000.

JPST traded up $0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $50.75. The stock had a trading volume of 2,206,967 shares. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.74.

