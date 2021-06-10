SMI Advisory Services LLC Makes New $782,000 Investment in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:CWI)

SMI Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:CWI) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 27,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $782,000. SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF comprises approximately 0.4% of SMI Advisory Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 100.1% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 870 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $87,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $87,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $98,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $133,000.

CWI traded up $0.11 on Thursday, reaching $30.75. The stock had a trading volume of 4 shares, compared to its average volume of 263,402. SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.93 and a fifty-two week high of $30.79. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $30.01.

SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the total return performance of the MSCI ACWI ex USA Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization index that is designed to measure the combined equity market performance of developed and emerging market countries excluding the United States.

