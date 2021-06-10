SMI Advisory Services LLC Takes $6.38 Million Position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

SMI Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 63,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,380,000. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF comprises about 2.9% of SMI Advisory Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. SMI Advisory Services LLC owned about 0.07% of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJS. Fure Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth $2,053,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 482.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 267,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,714,000 after buying an additional 221,218 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 38,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,886,000 after acquiring an additional 6,163 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 103.7% during the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 122,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,381,000 after acquiring an additional 62,557 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sterling Financial Planning Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. now owns 76,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,748,000 after acquiring an additional 3,162 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF stock traded down $1.00 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $108.50. 5,119 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 711,854. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $56.49 and a 12 month high of $110.77. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $104.02.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

