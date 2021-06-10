Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:SNLN) Stock Position Lifted by Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc.

Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:SNLN) by 21.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 103,762 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,187 shares during the period. Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. owned about 3.84% of Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF worth $1,671,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNLN. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $971,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $306,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $281,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $141,000. Finally, TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000.

Shares of Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF stock remained flat at $$16.15 on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 10,475 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,738. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.13. Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF has a fifty-two week low of $15.59 and a fifty-two week high of $16.26.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th were given a $0.027 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th.

