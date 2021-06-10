Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 82.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,528 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,919 shares during the period. Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $2,526,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of VWO. Financial Avengers Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1,388.9% during the first quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 536 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Tompkins Financial Corp lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 95.3% during the fourth quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 586 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $54.90. 104,928 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,417,119. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $38.46 and a one year high of $56.66. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $52.94.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

