Reviewing Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) & National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN)

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) and National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, risk, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Dividends

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust pays an annual dividend of $1.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.0%. National Retail Properties pays an annual dividend of $2.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.2%. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust pays out 71.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. National Retail Properties pays out 82.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years and National Retail Properties has raised its dividend for 11 consecutive years. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

This table compares Industrial Logistics Properties Trust and National Retail Properties’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Industrial Logistics Properties Trust $254.57 million 6.76 $82.07 million $1.86 14.16 National Retail Properties $660.68 million 13.18 $228.80 million $2.51 19.76

National Retail Properties has higher revenue and earnings than Industrial Logistics Properties Trust. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than National Retail Properties, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

85.9% of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 87.9% of National Retail Properties shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.4% of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.8% of National Retail Properties shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust has a beta of 1, indicating that its stock price has a similar volatility profile to the S&P 500.Comparatively, National Retail Properties has a beta of 0.83, indicating that its stock price is 17% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Industrial Logistics Properties Trust and National Retail Properties, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Industrial Logistics Properties Trust 1 1 1 0 2.00 National Retail Properties 0 4 3 1 2.63

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust currently has a consensus price target of $24.50, indicating a potential downside of 6.99%. National Retail Properties has a consensus price target of $47.29, indicating a potential downside of 4.65%. Given National Retail Properties’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe National Retail Properties is more favorable than Industrial Logistics Properties Trust.

Profitability

This table compares Industrial Logistics Properties Trust and National Retail Properties’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Industrial Logistics Properties Trust 36.22% 8.50% 4.01% National Retail Properties 33.09% 5.57% 2.88%

Summary

National Retail Properties beats Industrial Logistics Properties Trust on 11 of the 18 factors compared between the two stocks.

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust Company Profile

ILPT is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, that owns and leases industrial and logistics properties throughout the United States. ILPT is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc. (Nasdaq: RMR), an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, MA.

National Retail Properties Company Profile

National Retail Properties invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long-term, net leases. As of September 30, 2020, the company owned 3,114 properties in 48 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 32.4 million square feet and with a weighted average remaining lease term of 10.7 years.

