Rogers Communications Inc. (TSE:RCI.B) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Rogers Communications Inc. (TSE:RCI.B) (NYSE:RCI) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$69.21.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Rogers Communications from C$61.00 to C$64.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Cormark lifted their target price on shares of Rogers Communications from C$67.00 to C$71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Rogers Communications from C$63.00 to C$65.00 in a research note on Friday, March 5th. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of Rogers Communications to C$75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their target price on shares of Rogers Communications from C$74.00 to C$75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd.

RCI.B traded down C$0.15 on Friday, reaching C$62.32. 81,588 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,545,633. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$61.24. Rogers Communications has a 52-week low of C$50.68 and a 52-week high of C$65.72. The stock has a market cap of C$31.47 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 195.98.

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communication services to individual consumers, businesses, governments, and other telecommunications service providers; postpaid and prepaid wireless services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands; and wireless devices, services, and applications to consumers and businesses.

