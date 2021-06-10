Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $83.50.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CSTL shares. Lake Street Capital started coverage on shares of Castle Biosciences in a research note on Friday, April 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $94.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Castle Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $73.00 price target on shares of Castle Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, May 13th.

In related news, insider Derek J. Maetzold sold 4,034 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.73, for a total transaction of $236,916.82. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 540,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,742,918.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Derek J. Maetzold sold 3,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.71, for a total transaction of $169,016.43. Following the sale, the insider now owns 558,466 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,319,810.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 378,512 shares of company stock valued at $25,040,583. Company insiders own 15.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSTL. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Castle Biosciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Castle Biosciences by 173.8% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Castle Biosciences during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Castle Biosciences by 134.1% during the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Castle Biosciences during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CSTL traded down $1.11 on Friday, hitting $69.79. The stock had a trading volume of 3,738 shares, compared to its average volume of 290,111. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.70. The stock has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of -99.86 and a beta of 0.42. Castle Biosciences has a one year low of $34.72 and a one year high of $107.69.

Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $22.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.66 million. Castle Biosciences had a negative net margin of 22.24% and a negative return on equity of 4.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.03 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Castle Biosciences will post -0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Castle Biosciences

Castle Biosciences, Inc, a commercial-stage dermatological cancer company, focuses to provide diagnostic and prognostic solutions for dermatological cancers. Its lead product is DecisionDx-Melanoma, a multi-gene expression profile (GEP) test to identify high-risk patients with stage I and II melanomas based on biological information from 31 genes within their tumor tissue.

