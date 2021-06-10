Burleson & Company LLC Reduces Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

Burleson & Company LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) by 5.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,516 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,158 shares during the quarter. Burleson & Company LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,402,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. TIAA FSB lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 0.6% during the first quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 15,267,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,096,808,000 after purchasing an additional 95,966 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 22.0% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,309,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $978,080,000 after purchasing an additional 2,575,808 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 24.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,087,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,194,571 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 11.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,840,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,055,000 after acquiring an additional 298,312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,180,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,010,000 after acquiring an additional 123,841 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF stock traded down $0.51 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $76.30. The stock had a trading volume of 16,398 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,851,343. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $75.06. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $52.21 and a 52 week high of $77.32.

