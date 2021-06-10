Wills Financial Group Inc. Buys 9,525 Shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Wills Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) by 4.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 235,985 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,525 shares during the quarter. iShares Gold Trust makes up approximately 1.9% of Wills Financial Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Wills Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $3,837,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AMG National Trust Bank raised its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 125,731 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,280,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the period. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 29.0% during the 1st quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 2,773 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 623 shares during the period. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC raised its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC now owns 11,721 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $191,000 after acquiring an additional 671 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 245,151 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,986,000 after acquiring an additional 687 shares during the period. Finally, Cypress Capital Group raised its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 44,630 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $726,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. 53.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IAU stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $35.99. 73,141 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,462,290. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $34.27. iShares Gold Trust has a 52 week low of $31.94 and a 52 week high of $39.52.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

