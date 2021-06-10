Sciencast Management LP Acquires Shares of 17,461 Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY)

Sciencast Management LP acquired a new stake in Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 17,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,205,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. grew its holdings in Fastly by 1.7% in the first quarter. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. now owns 106,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,794,000 after purchasing an additional 1,817 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in Fastly in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,316,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in Fastly by 51.9% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 11,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $742,000 after purchasing an additional 3,770 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its holdings in Fastly by 6.5% in the first quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 13,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $896,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares during the period. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its holdings in Fastly by 540.9% in the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 5,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 4,738 shares during the period. 68.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Fastly stock opened at $54.69 on Thursday. Fastly, Inc. has a one year low of $39.47 and a one year high of $136.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -45.57 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 11.88 and a current ratio of 11.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $56.74.

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.10). Fastly had a negative return on equity of 14.53% and a negative net margin of 43.04%. The company had revenue of $84.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.15 million. Equities analysts predict that Fastly, Inc. will post -1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FSLY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer lowered Fastly from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. DA Davidson decreased their target price on Fastly from $105.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Fastly in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on Fastly from $80.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on Fastly from $45.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Fastly presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.50.

In other Fastly news, CEO Joshua Bixby sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total transaction of $504,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 351,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,317,720. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Artur Bergman sold 14,423 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.94, for a total value of $720,284.62. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 313,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,678,363.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 224,546 shares of company stock valued at $12,956,143. 24.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Fastly, Inc operates an edge cloud platform for processing, serving, and securing its customer's applications in the United States, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The edge cloud is a category of Infrastructure as a Service that enables developers to build, secure, and deliver digital experiences at the edge of the internet.

