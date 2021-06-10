23,755 Shares in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) Purchased by Sciencast Management LP

Sciencast Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 23,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,431,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 22.5% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the period. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA increased its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 3,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the period. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 8,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the period. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 86.0% in the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the period. 88.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JCI opened at $66.86 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market cap of $47.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $63.75. Johnson Controls International plc has a 1 year low of $32.70 and a 1 year high of $68.33.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.03. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 4.74% and a return on equity of 9.31%. The business had revenue of $5.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.56 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Johnson Controls International plc will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 21st will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. Johnson Controls International’s payout ratio is currently 48.21%.

Johnson Controls International declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, March 11th that permits the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Several research firms have commented on JCI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. OTR Global upgraded shares of Johnson Controls International from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $56.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Barclays upgraded shares of Johnson Controls International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $67.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Johnson Controls International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.94.

In other news, CEO George Oliver sold 176,754 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.36, for a total transaction of $11,729,395.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,315,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $87,286,692.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Jeffrey M. Williams sold 19,196 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.08, for a total value of $1,268,471.68. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 84,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,565,786.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 235,950 shares of company stock worth $15,631,067 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Johnson Controls International plc operates as a diversified technology and multi industrial company worldwide. It operates through Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products segments. The company designs, sells, installs, and services heating, ventilating, air conditioning, controls, refrigeration, integrated electronic security, and integrated fire detection and suppression systems for commercial, industrial, retail, small business, institutional, and governmental customers; and energy efficiency solutions and technical services, including inspection, scheduled maintenance, and repair and replacement of mechanical and control systems, as well as data-driven smart building solutions to non-residential building and industrial applications.

