Bellevue Group AG Sells 700 Shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Bellevue Group AG lessened its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) by 25.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,100 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 700 shares during the period. Bellevue Group AG’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $385,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 0.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,331,348 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,812,997,000 after acquiring an additional 41,074 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at about $287,863,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,872,462 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $286,262,000 after acquiring an additional 94,910 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,231,193 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $188,225,000 after acquiring an additional 111,291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 90.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 741,562 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $113,370,000 after acquiring an additional 351,859 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.77% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Cascend Securities boosted their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Skyworks Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $196.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Barclays boosted their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $188.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Skyworks Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $188.55.

SWKS opened at $168.53 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $27.82 billion, a PE ratio of 23.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $178.00. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a one year low of $122.83 and a one year high of $204.00.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 29.72% and a net margin of 27.67%. On average, research analysts expect that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 9.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 18th were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 17th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.39%.

Skyworks Solutions Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

