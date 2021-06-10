Timucuan Asset Management Inc. FL Decreases Holdings in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO)

Timucuan Asset Management Inc. FL cut its stake in shares of Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) by 30.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 639,764 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 283,501 shares during the quarter. Thor Industries makes up about 3.8% of Timucuan Asset Management Inc. FL’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Timucuan Asset Management Inc. FL’s holdings in Thor Industries were worth $86,202,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Thor Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in Thor Industries by 436.2% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 311 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Thor Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Thor Industries by 132.9% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 396 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in Thor Industries by 203.6% during the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 422 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.34% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director James L. Ziemer sold 2,045 shares of Thor Industries stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.09, for a total transaction of $284,439.05. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,220 shares in the company, valued at $2,534,219.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 4.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:THO traded up $1.46 during trading on Thursday, reaching $117.72. 11,471 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 682,543. The company has a market capitalization of $6.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.61 and a beta of 2.37. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $132.43. Thor Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $78.64 and a 12-month high of $152.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) last announced its earnings results on Monday, June 7th. The construction company reported $3.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.93. The company had revenue of $3.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.01 billion. Thor Industries had a net margin of 4.20% and a return on equity of 16.44%. Thor Industries’s revenue was up 105.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Thor Industries, Inc. will post 9.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 2nd were paid a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. Thor Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.60%.

THO has been the subject of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Thor Industries from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Truist upped their price objective on Thor Industries from $135.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Wedbush upped their price objective on Thor Industries from $107.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Thor Industries from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Thor Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $138.14.

Thor Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It offers travel trailers under the Airstream Classic, Globetrotter, International, Flying Cloud, Caravel, Bambi, and Basecamp trade names; Class B motorhomes under the Interstate and Atlas series, and Sequence and Tellaro trade names; and gasoline and diesel Class A and Class C motorhomes under the Four Winds, Freedom Elite, Majestic, Hurricane, Chateau, Windsport, Axis, Vegas, Tuscany, Palazzo, Aria, Quantum, Compass, Gemini, and A.C.E trade names.

