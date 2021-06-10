Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.300-3.500 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.850. The company issued revenue guidance of $740 million-750 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $699.80 million.

HLIO stock traded down $0.56 during trading on Thursday, reaching $72.56. The company had a trading volume of 65 shares, compared to its average volume of 98,491. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.50. The firm has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.78 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 2.06. Helios Technologies has a twelve month low of $31.56 and a twelve month high of $79.10.

Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.25. Helios Technologies had a net margin of 9.03% and a return on equity of 14.33%. The business had revenue of $204.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $173.22 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.56 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 58.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Helios Technologies will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 1st. Helios Technologies’s payout ratio is 16.07%.

Several analysts have commented on HLIO shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Helios Technologies from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Helios Technologies from a sell rating to a buy rating and set a $87.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Helios Technologies from $84.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Helios Technologies from a c+ rating to a b+ rating in a report on Monday, May 10th.

Helios Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells solutions for the hydraulics and electronics markets in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Hydraulics and Electronics. The Hydraulics segment offers cartridge valve technology products to control rates and direction of fluid flow, and to regulate and control pressures for industrial and mobile applications; quick release hydraulic coupling solutions for the agriculture, construction equipment, and industrial markets; and hydraulic system design that provides engineered solutions for machine users, manufacturers, or designers.

