G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) Issues Q2 Earnings Guidance

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.03-0.13 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.06. The company issued revenue guidance of $460 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $486.67 million.G-III Apparel Group also updated its FY22 guidance to $2.50-2.60 EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $21.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of G-III Apparel Group from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $33.57.

G-III Apparel Group stock traded down $0.67 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $33.47. The company had a trading volume of 2,126 shares, compared to its average volume of 509,620. G-III Apparel Group has a 1 year low of $9.30 and a 1 year high of $35.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 3.34. The company has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 2.98. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.23.

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, June 6th. The textile maker reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.38. G-III Apparel Group had a net margin of 4.11% and a return on equity of 7.64%. The business had revenue of $519.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $462.60 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.75) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that G-III Apparel Group will post 2.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Wayne S. Miller sold 65,783 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.71, for a total value of $2,217,544.93. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 249,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,400,565.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas Brosig sold 8,188 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.35, for a total transaction of $256,693.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 29,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $926,329.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

About G-III Apparel Group

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets women's and men's apparel in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale Operations and Retail Operations. Its products include outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women's suits, and women's performance wear; and women's handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage.

