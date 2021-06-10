Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.040-1.120 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.890. The company issued revenue guidance of $680 million-720 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $610.97 million.

Shares of Maravai LifeSciences stock traded up $0.85 on Thursday, hitting $42.85. 12,526 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,354,287. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.04 billion and a PE ratio of 24.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.14. Maravai LifeSciences has a 52-week low of $23.62 and a 52-week high of $43.72.

Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $148.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $135.36 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 191.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Maravai LifeSciences will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on MRVI shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Maravai LifeSciences from $35.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. KeyCorp upped their price target on Maravai LifeSciences from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Maravai LifeSciences from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Maravai LifeSciences from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Maravai LifeSciences has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $38.67.

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc, a life sciences company, provides products to enable the development of drug therapies, diagnostics, novel vaccines, and support research on human diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's products address the key phases of biopharmaceutical development and include nucleic acids for diagnostic and therapeutic applications, antibody-based products to detect impurities during the production of biopharmaceutical products, and products to detect the expression of proteins in tissues of various species.

