Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) Stock Holdings Increased by Reilly Herbert Faulkner III

Reilly Herbert Faulkner III increased its holdings in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) by 4.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,942 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 859 shares during the quarter. Pool accounts for 2.4% of Reilly Herbert Faulkner III’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Reilly Herbert Faulkner III owned about 0.05% of Pool worth $7,575,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Pool in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pool in the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Pool in the fourth quarter worth approximately $56,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in shares of Pool by 133.8% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 159 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Pool by 67.4% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 159 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Pool alerts:

Several research firms have recently weighed in on POOL. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Pool from $360.00 to $444.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Pool in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $535.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Pool from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Pool from $440.00 to $470.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $410.00 target price on shares of Pool in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $436.29.

Shares of Pool stock traded down $0.92 on Thursday, reaching $432.70. The stock had a trading volume of 76 shares, compared to its average volume of 325,133. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $412.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Pool Co. has a fifty-two week low of $244.91 and a fifty-two week high of $449.44. The company has a market capitalization of $17.36 billion, a PE ratio of 40.68 and a beta of 0.79.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $1.27. Pool had a net margin of 10.06% and a return on equity of 71.77%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $825.73 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. Pool’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Pool Co. will post 12.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th were paid a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. This is a boost from Pool’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. Pool’s payout ratio is presently 38.00%.

In related news, Vice Chairman De La Mesa Manuel J. Perez sold 17,106 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $428.20, for a total transaction of $7,324,789.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 70,342 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,120,444.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Jennifer M. Neil sold 1,795 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $430.80, for a total transaction of $773,286.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 12,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,511,655.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 50,711 shares of company stock valued at $21,757,571 over the last 90 days. 4.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Pool Profile

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; fiberglass pools, and hot tubs and packaged pool kits comprising walls, liners, braces, and coping for in-ground and above-ground pools; pool equipment and components for new pool construction and the remodeling of existing pools; and irrigation and related products consisting of irrigation system components, and professional lawn care equipment and supplies.

Read More: What is a Fibonacci Channel?

Receive News & Ratings for Pool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.