Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Sells 60,260 Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp decreased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 22.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 202,752 shares of the company’s stock after selling 60,260 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $80,659,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Powell Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Horizon Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 43.8% during the 1st quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $45,000.

Get iShares S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $423.22 on Thursday. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $296.49 and a one year high of $424.92. The business has a fifty day moving average of $416.76.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

See Also: Average Daily Trade Volume – What It Means In Stock Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.