UBS Group AG Buys 343,736 Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD)

UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD) by 21.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,957,703 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 343,736 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned 2.79% of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF worth $148,590,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Signaturefd LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter worth about $44,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $48,000.

NASDAQ ESGD opened at $81.90 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.38. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $58.90 and a twelve month high of $82.34.

Featured Article: Stock Symbol

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.