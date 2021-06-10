M&G Investment Management Ltd. Trims Stake in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. reduced its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) by 29.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 173,779 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 73,721 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. owned about 0.06% of Agilent Technologies worth $22,070,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in A. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co boosted its position in Agilent Technologies by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 22,242 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,828,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the period. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co increased its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 100,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $12,714,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in Agilent Technologies by 53.9% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 971,374 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $123,500,000 after purchasing an additional 340,347 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 41,926 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,330,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. Finally, Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 190,368 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $24,203,000 after buying an additional 14,978 shares in the last quarter.

In related news, SVP Michael Tang sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.00, for a total value of $68,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 53,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,265,110. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Samraat S. Raha sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.50, for a total value of $127,500.00. Over the last three months, insiders sold 49,079 shares of company stock worth $6,544,104.

Agilent Technologies stock opened at $140.13 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $42.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.02, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.00. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $83.71 and a 12 month high of $140.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $133.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The medical research company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.15. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 15.90% and a return on equity of 24.14%. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Agilent Technologies declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 16th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the medical research company to reacquire up to 5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be issued a $0.194 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 2nd. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. Agilent Technologies’s payout ratio is 23.78%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Redburn Partners upgraded shares of Agilent Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Canaccord Genuity raised Agilent Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on Agilent Technologies from $148.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. Agilent Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.69.

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid and gas chromatography systems and components; liquid and gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass and optical emission spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate readers; laboratory software, information management, and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps; and measurement technologies.

