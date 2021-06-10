M&G Investment Management Ltd. Sells 3,638 Shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. lowered its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 149,336 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 3,638 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $20,160,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EA. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of Electronic Arts during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 81.3% during the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 223 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 72.9% during the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 230 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Electronic Arts during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Electronic Arts in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Electronic Arts alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on EA shares. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. TheStreet lowered Electronic Arts from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 target price on shares of Electronic Arts in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Electronic Arts from $167.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Electronic Arts from $143.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $157.81.

EA opened at $145.82 on Thursday. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 12 month low of $110.15 and a 12 month high of $150.30. The company has a market cap of $41.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.99, a PEG ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 2.43. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $141.59.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The game software company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 16.74% and a net margin of 14.87%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.08 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.47%. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.98%.

In related news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.73, for a total value of $109,384.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 20,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,749,640.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Matthew Bilbey sold 330 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.73, for a total value of $45,120.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,093 shares in the company, valued at approximately $833,095.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 106,712 shares of company stock worth $15,206,135. Insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

About Electronic Arts

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

Read More: What is the CAC 40 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA).

Receive News & Ratings for Electronic Arts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electronic Arts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.