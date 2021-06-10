M&G Investment Management Ltd. Has $37.24 Million Position in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. lessened its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) by 73.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 110,820 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 308,854 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. owned 0.18% of Martin Marietta Materials worth $37,236,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 316 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 33.7% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 139 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Principal Street Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC now owns 3,327 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $945,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors now owns 4,010 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,347,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 889 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. 91.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on MLM shares. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $230.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $335.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $372.00 to $408.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Martin Marietta Materials from $275.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $298.63.

NYSE MLM opened at $359.10 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $22.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $358.26. The company has a current ratio of 3.73, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 12-month low of $188.24 and a 12-month high of $383.71.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The construction company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $982.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $968.53 million. Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 13.18% and a net margin of 15.99%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 12.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.76%.

About Martin Marietta Materials

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement used in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

