M&G Investment Management Ltd. Has $18.62 Million Stock Holdings in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 200,259 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,625 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $18,624,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Activision Blizzard during the first quarter worth about $25,000. TFO TDC LLC bought a new position in Activision Blizzard during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Activision Blizzard during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Activision Blizzard in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in Activision Blizzard in the first quarter worth $35,000. 85.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Peter J. Nolan purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $93.42 per share, with a total value of $467,100.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Christopher B. Walther sold 45,030 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.98, for a total value of $4,141,859.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 22,000 shares of company stock worth $2,089,120. Corporate insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Activision Blizzard stock opened at $96.53 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.43, a current ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $94.90. The firm has a market cap of $75.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.50, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.61. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $70.25 and a fifty-two week high of $104.53.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 18.18% and a net margin of 26.95%. The business’s revenue was up 36.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ATVI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup raised their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $83.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Benchmark lifted their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.64.

Activision Blizzard Company Profile

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment.

