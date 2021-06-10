Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Bought by Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc.

Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 20.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,737 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the period. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $997,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Winch Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 260.0% during the 1st quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 72 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Powell Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, South State CORP. raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 76.0% during the 4th quarter. South State CORP. now owns 88 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $387.62 on Thursday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $272.77 and a 12 month high of $389.13. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $381.66.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

