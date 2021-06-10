Sun Life Financial INC Has $1.68 Million Stock Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Sun Life Financial INC cut its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,979 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 347 shares during the period. Comcast comprises approximately 0.1% of Sun Life Financial INC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Sun Life Financial INC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $1,675,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CMCSA. Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of Comcast by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 850,725 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $44,578,000 after purchasing an additional 3,924 shares during the period. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Comcast by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. now owns 720,634 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $37,761,000 after purchasing an additional 22,776 shares during the period. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Comcast by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. now owns 585,979 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $31,707,000 after purchasing an additional 7,567 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its position in shares of Comcast by 4,551.5% in the 4th quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 77,680 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $4,069,000 after purchasing an additional 76,010 shares during the period. Finally, Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of Comcast by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 152,213 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $8,236,000 after purchasing an additional 3,247 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.98% of the company’s stock.

In other Comcast news, Director Kenneth J. Bacon sold 4,031 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.89, for a total transaction of $229,323.59. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 29,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,682,806.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Brian L. Roberts sold 709,673 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.20, for a total transaction of $39,173,949.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 717,670 shares of company stock valued at $39,636,593. 1.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CMCSA traded up $0.55 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $56.81. 58,940 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,914,914. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.65. The firm has a market cap of $260.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Comcast Co. has a 1 year low of $37.77 and a 1 year high of $59.11.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The cable giant reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $27.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.83 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 11.25% and a return on equity of 13.75%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 7th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 6th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.31%.

CMCSA has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Comcast from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. TD Securities raised their target price on Comcast from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Comcast from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on Comcast from $59.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Comcast from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.86.

Comcast Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand, as well as sells advertising.

