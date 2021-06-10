Polen Capital Management LLC Acquires 13,546 Shares of AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF)

Polen Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF) by 21.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 76,817 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,546 shares during the quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC owned 0.22% of AppFolio worth $10,863,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG increased its stake in AppFolio by 59.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,182 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $592,000 after purchasing an additional 1,557 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in AppFolio by 22.3% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 1,658 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in AppFolio by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 411,092 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $58,133,000 after acquiring an additional 29,399 shares during the last quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. acquired a new position in AppFolio during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,035,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in AppFolio by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 45,771 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,470,000 after acquiring an additional 3,359 shares during the last quarter. 46.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on APPF shares. TheStreet downgraded AppFolio from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. DA Davidson raised AppFolio from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $126.00 to $122.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised AppFolio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $144.50.

Shares of NASDAQ APPF traded up $1.23 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $139.81. The company had a trading volume of 37 shares, compared to its average volume of 161,490. AppFolio, Inc. has a one year low of $110.22 and a one year high of $186.59. The firm has a market cap of $4.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.50 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $137.80.

AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The software maker reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.06). AppFolio had a return on equity of 62.71% and a net margin of 49.58%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that AppFolio, Inc. will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Ida Kathleen Kane sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.01, for a total value of $700,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Maurice J. Duca sold 17,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.40, for a total value of $2,535,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 78,397 shares in the company, valued at $11,555,717.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,200 shares of company stock worth $3,941,430 in the last 90 days. 36.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About AppFolio

AppFolio, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides industry-specific cloud-based business software solutions, services, and data analytics for the real estate industry. The company offers AppFolio Property Manager, a property management solution designed to address the operational and business requirements of property management companies and their business ecosystems; and AppFolio Investment Management, a cloud-based software solution for real estate investment managers of various sizes that provide tools and services designed to streamline their real estate investment management businesses.

