Polen Capital Management LLC Purchases 65,852 Shares of Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV)

Polen Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV) by 24.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 336,599 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 65,852 shares during the quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Revolve Group were worth $15,123,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fiera Capital Corp increased its stake in Revolve Group by 71.2% during the first quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 1,215,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,624,000 after acquiring an additional 505,460 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Revolve Group by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,168,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,416,000 after acquiring an additional 73,236 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Revolve Group by 43.1% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,044,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,551,000 after acquiring an additional 314,500 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Revolve Group by 34.9% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 994,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,676,000 after acquiring an additional 257,146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ increased its stake in Revolve Group by 77.4% during the fourth quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 924,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,815,000 after acquiring an additional 403,434 shares during the last quarter. 45.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Revolve Group stock traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $55.36. 3,505 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,176,235. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $50.49. The firm has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.37, a P/E/G ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 2.67. Revolve Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.31 and a 12-month high of $60.89.

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $178.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.28 million. Revolve Group had a return on equity of 36.19% and a net margin of 12.21%. Revolve Group’s revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.06 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Revolve Group, Inc. will post 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Jesse Timmermans sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.99, for a total transaction of $5,099,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $246,281.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Mmmk Development, Inc. sold 190,623 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.74, for a total value of $9,290,965.02. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,297 shares in the company, valued at $306,915.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,032,672 shares of company stock worth $53,501,993. Insiders own 51.12% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on RVLV. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Revolve Group from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. BTIG Research boosted their target price on Revolve Group from $50.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Revolve Group from $50.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Revolve Group in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Revolve Group from $53.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.25.

Revolve Group, Inc operates as an online fashion retailer for consumers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, REVOLVE and FORWARD. It operates a platform that connects consumers and global fashion influencers, as well as emerging, established, and owned brands.

